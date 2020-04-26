Global  

Activist apologizes after refusing to leave playground

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
BOISE (AP) — An anti-vaccine activist who was arrested in Idaho after she repeatedly refused orders by police to leave a playground that had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic has apologized to the police officer. Sara Brady said she was on edge with the “constant stress” of being stuck at home and trying […]
