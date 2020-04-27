Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response

BBC News Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson will chair the morning cabinet meeting, just over two weeks after leaving hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnbellers1725

john bellers RT @BorisJohnson_MP: My doctor says that when I return to work I should do no more than 10 hours a week to start with. I assume he thinks d… 3 seconds ago

AmorginaAnnie

Amorgina RT @StuartNorval: 🇬🇧🔊🇬🇧 Boris Johnson back at the helm in a real boost for the UK, says his deputy. But criticism growing of the government… 3 seconds ago

harwood_su

Witchy Woman 🧙🧙 🇬🇧 The Boss is back... PM back at work as pressure mounts to reveal lockdown exit plan - LIVE https://t.co/7cR7oAzw8q 1 minute ago

SydneyMitchell_

Sydney Mitchell LLP BBC News - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response #Covid19UK #covidsafe #BorisJohnson https://t.co/gh4jmT70Nu 2 minutes ago

gwinniejones

Gwinnie RT @stevenj29: Welcome to the Boris Johnson fan page BBC News - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response https:/… 2 minutes ago

lauriehill111

Laurie Hill Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response https://t.co/fwmCZZrQQ3 3 minutes ago

JoJo4Fitness2

Joseph Ball UK coronavirus live news: Boris Johnson back at work amid talk of easing lockdown https://t.co/2y7enqVoZn 3 minutes ago

kataribekei

大田統館 RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response https://t.co/eRsrKMpNXs 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.