Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Police, NRL to probe Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell over alleged breach of social distancing rules

Police, NRL to probe Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell over alleged breach of social distancing rules

SBS Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
NSW Police and the NRL will investigate whether Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell broke social distancing regulations at a mid-north coast gathering.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Risque22300395

Risque Fiasco Police, SBS and NRL need to mind their own ducking business. Its a family gathering, so duck off you pack of Kunts.… https://t.co/5wbLRnYJ7g 7 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News NSW Police and the NRL will investigate whether Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell broke social distancing regulat… https://t.co/oCF4AbIG1q 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.