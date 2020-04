Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Groban, Nathan Lane and Jake Gyllenhaal honored composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim on Sunday with an online 90th birthday concert that was stuffed with his songs, but delayed by technical difficulties. The starry special called “Take Me to the World” featured performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O’Hara, Lea Salonga, Judy […] 👓 View full article