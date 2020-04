You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Mahabharat: Firoz Khan REVEALS why he changed his name to Arjun Arjun aka Firoz Khan's Mahabharat also featured Mukesh Khanna, Pankaj Dheer, Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar and others in key roles.

Bollywood Life 15 hours ago



Arjun Feroz Khan: Mahabharat was a game-changer for Indian television, it impacted people's lives There cannot be a greater feeling for any actor when he's known by the name of the characters he has essayed on the big screen or even the small screen. If Amjad...

Mid-Day 1 day ago





Tweets about this