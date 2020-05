SelectingSuper RT @Rainmaker_Info: Opinion: Rainmaker's @AlexDunnin says "The Future Fund's $23 billion in cash reserves should be viewed as a "weapon in… 1 week ago Rainmaker Information Opinion: Rainmaker's @AlexDunnin says "The Future Fund's $23 billion in cash reserves should be viewed as a "weapon… https://t.co/rOJFoaVdE2 1 week ago Dave Strachan The way the LNP are going everyone will Have to work till they're 90 so he may well be correct: Sydney Morning Hera… https://t.co/Noqp81TF4i 1 week ago Dixie Coulton 'Might not make it to retirement:' Costello backs early access to super https://t.co/VXIfw0V2AB via @theage 1 week ago Perorationer 🕵️‍♀️-Wash Your Hands🚔 'Might not make it to retirement:' Costello backs early access to super - Of course he does - never misses a chance… https://t.co/MR9NIwwJQH 1 week ago badhammy @BT_Financial @MLC_Australia https://t.co/QLkK7uXefd "You've got to always remember the money in those funds is n… https://t.co/N43QJbmKIQ 1 week ago