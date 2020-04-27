Global  

Back at work, British PM Johnson faces lockdown Catch-22

Reuters Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work on Monday to the biggest dilemma of his premiership: how to lift the coronavirus lockdown that is destroying swathes of the British economy without triggering a deadly second wave of the outbreak.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says

British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says 00:56

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after recovering from a case of coronavirus. This comes the same say as the country reached 20,000 deaths related to the virus. Freddie Joyner has more.

