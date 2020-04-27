Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work on Monday to the biggest dilemma of his premiership: how to lift the coronavirus lockdown that is destroying swathes of the British economy without triggering a deadly second wave of the outbreak.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Segun Adeoye RT @AFP: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work more than three weeks after being hospitalised for the #coronavirus and spend… 8 minutes ago Devdiscourse Back at work, British PM Johnson faces lockdown Catch-22 https://t.co/sEpfl2HGol 16 minutes ago The New Daily British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has headed back to No.10 Downing St, after his close call with COVID-19. https://t.co/KVGpXggw1W 26 minutes ago David Alexander British PM Johnson will be back at work on Monday, office says https://t.co/qBu1kO5qrw 1 hour ago TheGenius Media British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Back To Work As UK Virus Problems Mount https://t.co/HTfCSgt0qY https://t.co/8QPMLtNwK0 1 hour ago KwikNews British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work on Monday more than three weeks after being hospitalised for t… https://t.co/GYyvtkTlIM 1 hour ago Jorshinelle Sonza RT @inquirerdotnet: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work on Monday more than three weeks after being hospitalized for the c… 2 hours ago