Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Britain making good progress with antibody tests, junior minister says

Britain making good progress with antibody tests, junior minister says

Reuters Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Britain is continuing to test whether antibody tests can be used in the fight against the novel coronavirus and is hopeful they will work, junior health minister Edward Argar said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘New ICMR kits will be validated before antibody tests ’: Kerala Health Minister

‘New ICMR kits will be validated before antibody tests ’: Kerala Health Minister 01:14

 Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the state government is waiting for good kits from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct antibody tests. According to the Health Ministry, Kerala has so far recorded 447 cases of coronavirus, out of which 324 people have been cured and 3...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hasan67509301

hasan https://t.co/qx6WjDbxFo Britain making good progress with antibody tests, junior minister says #news https://t.co/AGpT7xLhBZ 4 minutes ago

MarciaW24944756

Marcia Will Britain making good progress with antibody tests, junior minister says https://t.co/l9haacLj4r 33 minutes ago

Updated_News

Updated News Britain making good progress with antibody tests https://t.co/b1sNehUJgQ https://t.co/uRKZwnUMsN 36 minutes ago

updatednewsca

UpdatedNews Britain making good progress with antibody tests https://t.co/dGsZ0H9vYf https://t.co/XL8izH2QUR 36 minutes ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) Britain making good progress with antibody tests, junior minister says (Reuters) https://t.co/ZnBqDwzgdE 38 minutes ago

ettoreametis57

Ettore Ametis Britain making good progress with antibody tests, junior minister says https://t.co/kzAptud0TC 41 minutes ago

IvoVegter

Ivo Vegter Britain making good progress with antibody tests, junior minister says https://t.co/RlyRASFWUY (They need to hurry… https://t.co/aa0NSNRV8V 41 minutes ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO Britain making good progress with antibody tests, junior minister says https://t.co/E1loi4hBHN https://t.co/VmUx1WeHNg 44 minutes ago