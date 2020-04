Man charged in drive-by shooting at ‘Duck Dynasty’ estate Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — A man was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting at the Louisiana estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson. Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after two homes in West Monroe were struck by gunfire on Friday afternoon, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a […] 👓 View full article

