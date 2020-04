You Might Like

Tweets about this AFL Feeds All-Australian ruck Sharni Layton says AFLW is 'here to stay' #AFL: Sharni Layton has capped off a huge season of i… https://t.co/A4E9yySE29 26 minutes ago The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: Sharni Layton was one of 11 first-time selections in the AFLW All-Australian side revealed today. https://t.co/xv9LZIEv… 1 hour ago Real Footy (AFL) Sharni Layton was one of 11 first-time selections in the AFLW All-Australian side revealed today. https://t.co/xv9LZIEvXB 1 hour ago Rob Waters There's a great AFLW success story tonight on @10NewsFirstMelb former diamond @Sharni_Layton in two years has becom… https://t.co/eMHnbOegti 1 hour ago