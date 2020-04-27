You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Navy considers reinstating fired captain



In an extraordinary reversal, the U.S. Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose crew hailed him as a hero willing to risk his.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 4 days ago Rep. Garamendi Wants Ousted Navy Captain Reinstated



When Navy Captain Brett Crozier was ousted from his position earlier this month, crew members on the USS Theodore Roosevelt chanted his name as he exited the aircraft carrier, according to footage.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:47 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this mohd meer fraz ahmed Captain Cook ‘the Bradman of sailors’ https://t.co/G75HTIY7CW https://t.co/65X4yCMzV9 2 days ago