Back at work, Boris Johnson urges patience over UK lockdown Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged his lockdown-weary nation to be patient Monday, arguing that easing social and economic restrictions too soon would create a second deadly spike of coronavirus infections. On his first day back at work in three weeks after a bout of COVID-19 that left him dangerously ill, Johnson […] 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Johnson returns to No 10 amid calls to ease coronavirus lockdown 00:45 Boris Johnson is set to take charge of the Government's response to the coronavirus outbreak when he returns to Downing Street on Monday after recovering from the disease. The Prime Minister was said to be "raring to go" after spending the past two weeks recuperating at his official country...

