U.S. banks gird for mad grab of another $310 billion in new small business aid
Monday, 27 April 2020 () U.S. banks were girding on Monday for another chaotic dash to grab $310 billion in fresh small business aid due to be released by the government, after it changed some of the rules of the first-come-first-served program at the 11th hour.
Banks will be limited as to how much money it can lend under the US government's emergency loan program. The Small Business Administration will impose a maximum dollar amount for individual lenders. An internal government memo says banks will be allowed 10% of Paycheck Protection Program funding...