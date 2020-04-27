Global  

U.S. banks gird for mad grab of another $310 billion in new small business aid

Reuters Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
U.S. banks were girding on Monday for another chaotic dash to grab $310 billion in fresh small business aid due to be released by the government, after it changed some of the rules of the first-come-first-served program at the 11th hour.
