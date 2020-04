Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth will again come out of retirement to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing as the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson. Larson lost his job two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race. Although Ganassi developement driver Ross Chastain was assumed […] 👓 View full article