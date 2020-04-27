Global  

Kim Yo Jong: Is the next successor from the family dynasty that runs North Korea a woman?

Monday, 27 April 2020
Kim Yo Jong: Is the next successor from the family dynasty that runs North Korea a woman?Of all the family members who could eventually take the reins from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his sister seems like the obvious choice. Kim Yo Jong, in her early 30s, has been by her brother’s side at summits with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, sat behind Vice President Mike Pence while representing North Korea at the 2018 Winter Olympics and became the first immediate member of the ruling family to visit Seoul, where she delivered a personal message from her brother inviting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to a summit. The biggest potential hang-up: She’s a woman in a society rigidly controlled by men. While many North Korea watchers say...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death 01:12

 South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death South Korea has told CNN that the rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue. The statement was given by Moon Chung-in, the top foreign policy advisor to South Korea’s President, Moon Jae-In. Moon...

