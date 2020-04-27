Global  

Does China Have Any Friends Left in the West?

WorldNews Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Does China Have Any Friends Left in the West?It was not long ago that a "golden age" of relations with China was being welcomed. "Let's stick together and make a golden decade for both our countries," then British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne said in 2015. The Chinese ambassador to the U.K. Liu Xiaoming wanted to "let us embrace the golden era" as Britain promised to be China's "best partner in the West." Even after the vote to leave the European Union, British diplomats were seen to tread very carefully to maintain close ties with China, in some cases at the expense of relationships with European neighbors. "Britain was less willing to criticize China now, in recognition of how important China will be to the U.K. after...
