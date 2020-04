Susan Dudds RT @leaderlive: Airbus workers have been warned the firm is 'bleeding cash' as a result of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/AiwcW7Jzef 6 hours ago

Denbighshire Free Press #stayathome Chief executive Guillaume Faury issued the warning in a letter to the aerospace giant's employees late on Friday. https://t.co/VYbZenzoFN 6 hours ago

Chester Standard Airbus workers have been warned the firm is 'bleeding cash' as a result of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/RCij2C12fR 6 hours ago

ITV Granada Reports The boss of Airbus has reportedly told staff the firm is "bleeding cash" due to the collapse in demand for air trav… https://t.co/4QakEVT5Rb 6 hours ago

LeaderLive #stayathome Airbus workers have been warned the firm is 'bleeding cash' as a result of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/AiwcW7Jzef 6 hours ago

HeraldScotland The boss of Airbus has reportedly told staff the firm is “bleeding cash” due to the collapse in demand for air trav… https://t.co/yXm0oybqRB 7 hours ago