WHO, Obama Saved Thousands Of Lives Fighting Ebola And Zika - Why Didn’t Trump With COVID?

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In September 2014, the World Health Organization ( WHO ) in Africa and Liberia contacted President Barack Obama asking for the U.S. to act against Ebola . "At this rate, the virus will overwhelm us." Africa was still recovering from centuries of slavery and colonialism. Liberia had barely emerged from a 30-year period of civil and political unrest, with the presence of a large youthful (mainly unemployed) population, some of whom were child soldiers. There was now a new war, Ebola, a health emergency that had already killed many and threatened civil order. President Obama acted quickly, working feverishly to launch the new Global Health Security...


