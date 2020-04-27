WHO, Obama Saved Thousands Of Lives Fighting Ebola And Zika - Why Didn’t Trump With COVID?
Monday, 27 April 2020
Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In September 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa and Liberia contacted President Barack Obama asking for the U.S. to act against Ebola. “At this rate, the virus will overwhelm us.” Africa was still recovering from centuries of slavery and colonialism. Liberia had barely emerged from a 30-year period of civil and political unrest, with the presence of a large youthful (mainly unemployed) population, some of whom were child soldiers. There was now a new war, Ebola, a health emergency that had already killed many and threatened civil order. President Obama acted quickly, working feverishly to launch the new Global Health Security...