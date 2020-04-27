Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Barack Obama > WHO, Obama Saved Thousands Of Lives Fighting Ebola And Zika - Why Didn’t Trump With COVID?

WHO, Obama Saved Thousands Of Lives Fighting Ebola And Zika - Why Didn’t Trump With COVID?

WorldNews Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
WHO, Obama Saved Thousands Of Lives Fighting Ebola And Zika - Why Didn’t Trump With COVID?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In September 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa and Liberia contacted President Barack Obama asking for the U.S. to act against Ebola. “At this rate, the virus will overwhelm us.” Africa was still recovering from centuries of slavery and colonialism. Liberia had barely emerged from a 30-year period of civil and political unrest, with the presence of a large youthful (mainly unemployed) population, some of whom were child soldiers. There was now a new war, Ebola, a health emergency that had already killed many and threatened civil order. President Obama acted quickly, working feverishly to launch the new Global Health Security...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Obama’s ‘Ebola Czar:’ Coronavirus Response Is Going Backward [Video]

Obama’s ‘Ebola Czar:’ Coronavirus Response Is Going Backward

The Obama administration’s Ebola response coordinator said President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response is worsening the outbreak in the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this