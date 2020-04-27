Global  

Maduro taps US fugitive to revamp Venezuela oil industry

Seattle Times Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Nicoás Maduro has named a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug kingpin along with a cousin of the late Hugo Chavez to revamp Venezuela’s oil industry amid massive gasoline shortages. Tareck El Aissami was appointed oil minister Monday and Asdrubal Chavez tapped to head of state-run oil giant PDVSA. […]
