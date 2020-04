Don Mecoy Americans are leaving their homes more and more, cell data shows (which, I’ll admit, is a pretty creepy attribution) https://t.co/LWujEgRU8z 42 minutes ago

RamZar Is quarantine fatigue here? Americans are leaving their homes more and more, cell data shows https://t.co/3jDTX3rPYI via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

Trey Malone RT @ProfWidmar: Is quarantine fatigue here? Americans are leaving their homes more and more, cell data shows https://t.co/TN2g9P8cgG via @J… 2 hours ago

Desert Rat Is quarantine fatigue here? Americans are leaving their homes more and more, cell data shows https://t.co/yu4LVatg1I via @usatoday 2 hours ago

Nicole Olynk Widmar Is quarantine fatigue here? Americans are leaving their homes more and more, cell data shows https://t.co/TN2g9P8cgG via @JCOnline 3 hours ago

Michelle Held ☄️ Is quarantine fatigue here? Americans are leaving their homes more and more, cell data shows https://t.co/0S6CKlQQvt via @usatoday 3 hours ago

Wendy R. Acho ‘quarantine fatigue’ is here #WearAMask #OpenAmerica Unrealistic to expect Americans to remain huddled in homes for… https://t.co/aBP4JG3dyh 3 hours ago