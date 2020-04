Pete Davidson’s ‘King of Staten Island’ to open on-demand Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island,” starring Pete Davidson, will release straight to home on-demand video after having its theatrical release canceled. Universal Pictures said Monday that “The King of Staten Island” will debut on digital platforms June 12. It is Apatow’s first fiction film as a director since 2015′s […] 👓 View full article

