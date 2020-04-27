Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: UK failed to stockpile crucial PPE

Coronavirus: UK failed to stockpile crucial PPE

BBC News Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Failures in the preparation for the coronavirus pandemic are revealed by a BBC investigation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

RAW: San Francisco Mayor London Breed Apologizes About Accusations Made Regarding Diverted PPE Shipments [Video]

RAW: San Francisco Mayor London Breed Apologizes About Accusations Made Regarding Diverted PPE Shipments

San Francisco Mayor London Breed walked back comments she made on Friday and over the weekend regarding FEMA diverting shipments of personal protective equipment intended for the city (4-27-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:19Published
Matt Hancock announces new life assurance scheme for families of frontline staff [Video]

Matt Hancock announces new life assurance scheme for families of frontline staff

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a new life assurance scheme for the families of frontline staff who die from Covid-19. He told the Downing Street briefing that 82 NHS..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Nurse 'needed PPE' before death, say family

Donald Suelto died alone after treating a patient infected with coronavirus, his family say.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Matt Hancock repeatedly refuses to accept PPE failures after being confronted by dead doctor's son

Matt Hancock has repeatedly refused to accept "mistakes" have been made in the availability of Personal Protective Equipment, after being confronted by the son...
Independent Also reported by •Hereford TimesBBC NewsNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

vicdfc

vicdfc RT @LastGaspPM: "There were no gowns, visors, swabs or body bags in the government's pandemic stockpile when Covid-19 reached the UK" BBC N… 19 seconds ago

JaneBryngwyn

Jane Davidson RT @LordRoyKennedy: BBC News - Coronavirus: UK failed to stockpile crucial PPE. This is a shocking revelation of failure. https://t.co/LHnC… 23 seconds ago

AutumnPhoenix4

AutumnPhoenix 💛🍁🎭🌈🌟🎬⚖🇪🇺 RT @DesFbpe: Refused to speak on PPE @BBCBreakfast Says “ I was busy working” when the PPE Panorama was broadcast and that she has a box of… 37 seconds ago

nuxnix

Angus Fox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 Coronavirus: UK failed to stockpile crucial PPE https://t.co/n1hQoRaCTC 55 seconds ago

SaveRedlandLibr

Save Redland Library UK failed to stockpile crucial PPE This is a scandal that needs investigation #Coronavirus #Covid19 #PPE https://t.co/YT6VZbpHRE 1 minute ago

NotSoBigDave

Big Dave RT @darren2903: Coronavirus: UK failed to stockpile crucial PPE https://t.co/6cIQuD8FxY 1 minute ago

BronKucharski

Bron Shocking mismanagement by Government. BBC News - Coronavirus: UK failed to stockpile crucial PPE https://t.co/3OJUCER1Zh 1 minute ago

tonydoesbooks

Tony Higginson BBC News - Coronavirus: UK failed to stockpile crucial PPE https://t.co/wsQa63lD4B 1 minute ago