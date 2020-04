Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have repaid a loan of roughly $4.6 million from coronavirus business relief funds after learning the program had been depleted. The Lakers applied for the loan under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the federal government's $2.2 trillion stimulus package. The Lakers' request […]