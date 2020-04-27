Meat Suppliers Say That 'Supply Chain Is Good' Following Warning From Tyson Foods Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As meat processing plants around the country close in response to the coronavirus pandemic, concern among American consumers about the availability of meat continues to grow. That concern was fueled on Sunday by an advertisement published by Tyson Foods—which has closed several plants in recent weeks as workers tested positive for COVID-19—in which Chairman John Tyson said that "the food supply chain is breaking." But industry experts have said that initial issues with the supply chain will not be permanent and said any impacts those issues may have on consumers will not be devastating. "Overall, there's no... As meat processing plants around the country close in response to the coronavirus pandemic, concern among American consumers about the availability of meat continues to grow. That concern was fueled on Sunday by an advertisement published by Tyson Foods—which has closed several plants in recent weeks as workers tested positive for COVID-19—in which Chairman John Tyson said that "the food supply chain is breaking." But industry experts have said that initial issues with the supply chain will not be permanent and said any impacts those issues may have on consumers will not be devastating. "Overall, there's no... 👓 View full article

Credit: Wochit News - Published 2 days ago Tyson Shutters Another Meat Processing Plant 00:37 A major beef processing plant is temporarily halting production due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 among its workers. According to Reuters, a Tyson Foods unit said Thursday it will temporarily halt production at a beef facility in Pasco, Washington. Wednesday, Tyson announced it was...

