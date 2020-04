Gladys Berejiklian announces eased gathering restrictions for NSW from Friday Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

From Friday, two adults in NSW will be allowed to visit a household other than their own as the state begins to ease social distancing restrictions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ED Day RT @SBSNews: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced her state will begin to ease its coronavirus restrictions from this Friday follow… 15 minutes ago Alan Mark Gladys Berejiklian announces eased gathering restrictions for NSW from Friday https://t.co/Z2q4VGr4g7 via @SBSNews 39 minutes ago GetFEPS Do you think it's to soon to begin easing restrictions? Gladys Berejiklian announces eased gathering restrictions f… https://t.co/0f5Z5wv4na 44 minutes ago SBS News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced her state will begin to ease its coronavirus restrictions from this Fr… https://t.co/YEeet3OmiD 3 hours ago