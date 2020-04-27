Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Briefings Were ‘Not Worth the Time,’ Trump Said. But He Couldn’t Stay Away.

Briefings Were ‘Not Worth the Time,’ Trump Said. But He Couldn’t Stay Away.

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Just hours after his own White House officially canceled his planned appearance on Monday, the lure of the cameras in the Rose Garden proved too hard to resist.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Eye On The Day 4/27

Eye On The Day 4/27 01:08

 Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Businesses across the U.S. are reopening, President Trump says coronavirus task force briefings are “not worth the time and effort,” and a man’s patriotic show of unity. What displays have inspired you?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jjgills1

JJ Gills Briefings Were ‘Not Worth the Time,’ Trump Said. But He Couldn’t Stay Away. https://t.co/RKEPrMJk89 2 minutes ago

maggiet1m3

maggietime It's #maggietime: Briefings Were ‘Not Worth the Time,’ Trump Said. But He Couldn’t Stay Away. https://t.co/0KXfwy8MPf 12 minutes ago

CsuzdiG

Gábor Csuzdi RT @PhilippeCorbe: "To the surprise of exactly no one, Pdt Trump resumed his daily coronavirus news briefings on Monday, just two days afte… 14 minutes ago

Tribe_XX

John Briefings Were ‘Not Worth the Time,’ Trump Said. But He Couldn’t Stay Away. https://t.co/b6FQB75lNs 15 minutes ago

DiscussLewis

𝐿𝑒𝓌𝒾𝓈. Briefings Were ‘Not Worth the Time,’ Trump Said. But He Couldn’t Stay Away. https://t.co/S3HIKVBBPu 15 minutes ago

ferminfini

Fermin Finizio "Briefings Were ‘Not Worth the Time,’ Trump Said. But He Couldn’t Stay Away." by Peter Baker via NYT https://t.co/aa3l9uUG6G 18 minutes ago

PhilippeCorbe

Philippe Corbé "To the surprise of exactly no one, Pdt Trump resumed his daily coronavirus news briefings on Monday, just two days… https://t.co/sYDVq3F4is 19 minutes ago

sfeldman0

Scott Feldman Esq. Briefings Were ‘Not Worth the Time,’ Trump Said. But He Couldn’t Stay Away. https://t.co/oAOkPZnAYD https://t.co/ciy8tjjYFh 19 minutes ago