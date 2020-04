Michele Gellé This is beautiful. If you need a good story today, have a read. https://t.co/uaIS3aVnhZ 45 seconds ago Wayne Scott At this time of self-reflection..good on Adam Scott!! @AdamScott No cameras, no trophies, but Adam Scott just won t… https://t.co/Gpps4MxbMK 5 minutes ago Julie Schofield No cameras, no trophies, but Adam Scott just won the lockdown's act of kindness award https://t.co/NmGndrvnhv via @smh 6 minutes ago Kyle Dawson RT @Rod_Morri: The very definition of class. https://t.co/u7Bl1tl9v3 10 minutes ago MSN Australia Sport Adam Scott just won the lockdown's act of kindness award https://t.co/hd2uhhlb4G 11 minutes ago Tim Smart Love Adam Scott for this! No cameras, no trophies, but Adam Scott just won the lockdown's act of kindness award https://t.co/EvyHAeoP5I 12 minutes ago Dallas Kilponen What a beautiful story. Class act by @AdamScott. No cameras, no trophies, but Adam Scott just won the lockdown's ac… https://t.co/VSctJzblE6 15 minutes ago LaLaLu No cameras, no trophies, but Adam Scott just won the lockdown's act of kindness award https://t.co/PoSU6bxwEq via @smh 17 minutes ago