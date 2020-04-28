Global  

Coronavirus latest: Australia, New Zealand ease lockdown restrictions

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Australia is easing movement restrictions and opening beaches, while New Zealanders are returning to work. Up to 50,000 businesses in Germany could become insolvent due to the pandemic. Folllow DW for the latest.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped

New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped 01:35

 New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the news several weeks after the country issued a lockdown. According to data from Johns Hopkins, coronavirus has killed 19 in New Zealand and infected 1,469. Jacinda Ardern, via news briefing...

