Prince Harry records message for Thomas the Tank Engine Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children’s favorite Thomas the Tank Engine. The Duke of Sussex introduces a new program called “Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine,” which has a storyline that includes Harry’s father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, as animated […] 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 hours ago Harry appears in special episode of Thomas & Friends to mark 75th anniversary 01:00 The Duke of Sussex has spoken of his "fond memories" of growing up watching Thomas & Friends as he filmed an introduction to a special episode of the animated show in which the Queen and a young Prince of Wales are characters. Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine is part of the 75th anniversary...

