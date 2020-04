Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Brooklyn Doctor Raising Money To Build Intubation Boxes



Protecting those on the front lines seems to be top of mind for everyone, including a doctor in Brooklyn who is now trying to raise money to build a special piece of hospital equipment; CBS2's Nina.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:51 Published 3 days ago Life after COVID-19



Dealing with Coronavirus doesn't stop after the hospital, one doctor talks about what patients should expect once they return home. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:39 Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Lives Lost: Sudan-born doctor saw himself as ordinary Briton LONDON (AP) — During a pandemic, heroes wear scrubs. Amged El-Hawrani was one of them, a doctor who went to work every day as the coronavirus took hold even...

SeattlePI.com 4 days ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

