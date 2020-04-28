Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () President Donald Trump says states should “seriously consider” reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already have said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall. Trump made the comments Monday in a call with governors discussing how to reopen their economies, among […]
President Donald Trump sounded eager to get schools opened soon during a phone call with governors. "The young children have done very well in this disaster that we've all gone through, so a lot of people are thinking about the school openings." His comments have painted a rosy picture of his...
US President Donald Trump has said that he exercises total authority over reopening the economy. Speaking to reporters, the US President said that he has been there for the states and will continue to..
