Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says states should “seriously consider” reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already have said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall. Trump made the comments Monday in a call with governors discussing how to reopen their economies, among […]
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Asks Governors To Reopen Schools

Trump Asks Governors To Reopen Schools 00:44

 President Donald Trump sounded eager to get schools opened soon during a phone call with governors. "The young children have done very well in this disaster that we've all gone through, so a lot of people are thinking about the school openings." His comments have painted a rosy picture of his...

