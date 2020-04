💧🌾📄Ian RT @BowlerBarrister: Under its presumption of guilt policy, the #NRL has to stand Latrell Mitchell & Josh Addo-Carr down until their firear… 1 minute ago

Prettier in Pink cult45 please no DMs RT @Sgt_Patterson: Lucky they didn’t quote a religious text. They would never be allowed to play in the #NRL again. 😬 Latrell Mitchell, J… 2 minutes ago

Roger Scott RT @RealMarkLatham: BREAKING: Josh Addo-Carr/Latrell Mitchell organising the Aboriginal protest at Kurnell tomorrow, shotguns in hand, ridi… 2 minutes ago

Ross Bowler Will accused criminals Latrell Mitchell & Josh Addo-Carr be playing in the #NRL Zombie Apocalypse Competition in their ankle bracelets? 4 minutes ago

doyoueverthinkwt? RT @australian: Josh Addo-Carr was warned twice in 11 days for violating COVID-19 restrictions before he was caught for a third time on a c… 6 minutes ago

PamelaH RT @tauerbach: BREAKING: NSW Police have charged Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr with firearms offences. They will face court on August… 7 minutes ago

Aussie De La Rue RT @waldowns: NRL players Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr charged with firearms offences, NRL hands out $50k fines. What complete idiots… 13 minutes ago