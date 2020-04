𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐒 RT @Before_You_Bet: We've got seven races at Warwick Farm tomorrow and @Tim_Tips has suggested it's a very good betting card! Check out hi… 11 hours ago

Before You Bet We've got seven races at Warwick Farm tomorrow and @Tim_Tips has suggested it's a very good betting card! Check ou… https://t.co/lvxxSBnTSs 11 hours ago

Ray Hickson RT @racing_nsw: Midweek racing is at Warwick Farm on Wednesday, check out the tips and preview from @ray_hickson for the SEVEN race card.… 15 hours ago

Racing NSW Midweek racing is at Warwick Farm on Wednesday, check out the tips and preview from @ray_hickson for the SEVEN race… https://t.co/Kj9T9UqUMn 17 hours ago

Racing NSW RT @SMHsport: Race-by-race tips and preview for Kembla Grange on Tuesday https://t.co/kY4RvPRnZQ 22 hours ago

Chris Camilleri Check out my full preview for the meeting at Kembla Grange for @Racing & @BetEasy - some very talented 2YOs set to… https://t.co/Tt6iKiXzva 23 hours ago

SMH Sport Race-by-race tips and preview for Kembla Grange on Tuesday https://t.co/kY4RvPRnZQ 23 hours ago