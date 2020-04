Fact Oracle RT @colonelhogans: WTF?? ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ is going PAY private schools to open?? Is he friggen serious?? Throw billions to wealthy school… 8 seconds ago Stephen Mayne RT @srpeatling: So much news around this morning. Here's @CroweDM and @JordsBaker with the latest on how the federal govt is putting pressu… 13 seconds ago Paul RT @NickEvershed: what the shitting heck https://t.co/NneNtDuxBo 29 seconds ago 💧Gaye Crispin RT @MikeCarlton01: This is bizarre ! Billions of dollars advanced to private schools...while state schools are struggling to get hand sani… 32 seconds ago Heather Cooke RT @phbarratt: $1.3 billion for private schools to reopen Here we have the real Scott Morrison on display: coercion rather than evidence-b… 1 minute ago Shane Bazzi RT @AGavrielatos: Hey, @DanTehanWannon, about that lecture on disadvantage...https://t.co/g2PKTXnnIJ 2 minutes ago 💧🌱🍀Cycleunion 🏳️‍🌈🇻🇪🇵🇸🇾🇪🇦🇺🇳🇴 RT @ShoebridgeMLC: We are all in this together huh? The digital and resource divide between public and private schools just widened with BI… 3 minutes ago