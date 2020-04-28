Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > U.S. Governors Move Ahead With Reopening, Despite Health Worries

U.S. Governors Move Ahead With Reopening, Despite Health Worries

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Several states, including Texas and Florida, have stay-at-home orders expiring this week. “That executive order has done its job to slow the growth of Covid-19,” Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Southern Governors Begin Lifting Lockdown Restrictions [Video]

Southern Governors Begin Lifting Lockdown Restrictions

Southern Governors Begin Lifting Lockdown Restrictions Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a decision to re-open a number of businesses across the state this week. These businesses include gyms, nail..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
Coronavirus Update: Officials Lay Out Guidelines For Reopening [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Officials Lay Out Guidelines For Reopening

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the future of reopening New York's economy depends on testing. He and other governors took part in a call with President Donald Trump yesterday, discussing new guidelines aimed..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:22Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PresshubU

presshub_us Greg Abbott [nytimes] U.S. Governors Move Ahead With Reopening, Despite Health Worries https://t.co/edYot7MvVq 5 minutes ago

DiscussLewis

𝐿𝑒𝓌𝒾𝓈. U.S. Governors Move Ahead With Reopening, Despite Health Worries https://t.co/cDvEiPAMiz 11 minutes ago

pspengle

Peter G. Spengler U.S. Governors Move Ahead With Reopening, Despite Health Worries https://t.co/LA22zqFq0o 45 minutes ago

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. U.S. Governors Move Ahead With Reopening, Despite Health Worries - The New York Times https://t.co/T3H0P2HV3X 2 hours ago

TrailerMania587

John Elia U.S. Governors Move Ahead With Reopening, Despite Health Worries https://t.co/oSi8EaLh0z 2 hours ago

JazzySpreckles

BreezyDrew RT @hazydav: U.S. Governors Move Ahead With Reopening, Despite Health Worries https://t.co/ZH0KQ9DCfN 2 hours ago

hazydav

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 U.S. Governors Move Ahead With Reopening, Despite Health Worries https://t.co/ZH0KQ9DCfN 2 hours ago

TrailerMania587

John Elia U.S. Governors Move Ahead With Reopening, Despite Health Worries https://t.co/oSi8EaLh0z Latest News, New York Time https://t.co/j8BpfPc5TN 2 hours ago