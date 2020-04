nandkumar varma ADB approves $1.5 billion financing to support India's COVID-19 response https://t.co/thOyeHquFw #India #ADB… https://t.co/17U4SNrob9 2 seconds ago bhakt4ever ADB approves $1.5 billion loan to India to fight COVID-19 https://t.co/g3SGrtDx8d 42 seconds ago FinancialXpress The #AsianDevelopmentBank said it has approved a USD 1.5 billion loan to India to help fund its response to the nov… https://t.co/uUrjkQftw2 3 minutes ago Vikas 🇮🇳 RT @SwarajyaMag: Asian Development Bank Approves $1.5 Billion Loan To Support India’s Covid-19 Response https://t.co/7ifoETsckC 4 minutes ago Dr Naveen Arora RT @the_hindu: The loan has been sanctioned to support immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social p… 10 minutes ago Firstshopp.com ADB Loan to India: Asian Development Bank approves $1.5 billion loan to India to fight Covid-19 | India Business Ne… https://t.co/milk8NrTCv 10 minutes ago सनातन _भारत The #AsianDevelopmentBank (#ADB) on Tuesday approved a $1.5 billion loan to the Government of #India to help fund i… https://t.co/BvWqahD2VK 12 minutes ago The United Express Asian Development Bank approves $1.5 billion loan to India to combat COVID-19 https://t.co/L8b4Fs3QqF 13 minutes ago