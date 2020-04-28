Sen. Patty Murray blasts Tyson for letting coronavirus spread at meat plant near Tri-Cities
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Tyson Foods waited too long to temporarily close its beef processing plant near Pasco, said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., in a letter to the company Monday. The company knew there were at least 34 cases of COVID-19 at its Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Wallula on April 13, but did not announce a temporary closure […]
A major beef processing plant is temporarily halting production due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 among its workers. According to Reuters, a Tyson Foods unit said Thursday it will temporarily halt production at a beef facility in Pasco, Washington. Wednesday, Tyson announced it was...
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Tyson Foods said Thursday that it was temporarily suspending operations at a Nebraska beef processing plant that serves as the largest... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters