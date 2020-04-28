Global  

Sen. Patty Murray blasts Tyson for letting coronavirus spread at meat plant near Tri-Cities

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Tyson Foods waited too long to temporarily close its beef processing plant near Pasco, said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., in a letter to the company Monday. The company knew there were at least 34 cases of COVID-19 at its Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Wallula on April 13, but did not announce a temporary closure […]
