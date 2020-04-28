Overcome bias

𝙽𝚒𝚜𝚊𝚊𝚊✨ He's not my ult bias but he has a special place in my heart. Thank u for helping me overcome my hard days n thank u… https://t.co/o2weIeNdNV 54 minutes ago

ᴊᴏʀᴅᴏɴ ᴡᴇʟʟᴇ @SpaceCoyoteBDS I completely agree with you. I am sometimes curious if there is a sense of confirmation bias where… https://t.co/ttdmki33tc 2 hours ago

Recovery SI Extra effort to overcome assumptions? A sign of excellent #addiction clinicians. "Confirmation Bias and #Counseling… https://t.co/GTqltAel9G 2 hours ago

JudeTheObscureTweets @jadrianleslie @Frodie33 @Mairtin_MacG @BBC @BBCTalkback The serial selection from the NI British WASP community, o… https://t.co/9LbGi2qfek 2 hours ago

Dr Noor Bari @BramaleaDD I must admit my personal bias. I have an only child. His only contact with other small people is throug… https://t.co/R74B3WgCg4 5 hours ago

trainer🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ @ChefGruel @DenimRichards theory on this fwiw...this is where media bias can be most powerful. If someone sees or r… https://t.co/s01WnOSSw9 7 hours ago