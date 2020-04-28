Global  

Germany: Husband, in-laws charged in woman’s exorcism death

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have charged four people in the death of a young woman who died in an apparent exorcism ritual almost 4 1/2 years ago. Berlin prosecutors said Tuesday that the 22-year-old woman’s husband and three other defendants face a charge of causing serious bodily harm resulting in death for their alleged […]
