Woke Muslims 🌈 RT @USCIRF: USCIRF recommends 14 countries to be designated as Countries of Particular Concern, meaning their governments engage in or tole… 10 seconds ago

Energy Speaks @sandyjune1988 @sneheshphilip This US organization for religious freedom is a Christian conversion mafia. They club… https://t.co/zIDHaqzwuN 16 seconds ago

iam RT @Whats_appp_uni: ➡This is the first time since 2004 that USCIRF (religious freedom) recommends #India as a Country of Particular Concern… 43 seconds ago

Being Human RT @ndtv: #Watch | US Commission on International Religious Freedom recommends India as county of "particular concern" with 13 other countr… 3 minutes ago

WORLD REDESIGN IN PROGRESS! RT @PrinceOfDhamp: Another damad came in defence of sasur party. Same day @USCIRF listed india in Countries for Particular Concern due to R… 4 minutes ago

Raggedy Man Pakistan Minister for Human Rights, celebrating that now India is also on the list of countries of particular conce… https://t.co/GJa75B71vn 8 minutes ago