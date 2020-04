mayrabravo RT @CBSNews: WATCH: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels fly over New York City and parts of New Jersey to honor workers on the… 34 seconds ago Bama fanatic🇺🇸@fanatic_bama RT @trinareyes: Blue Angels and AF Thunderbirds fly over Newark and NYC in honor of the medical workers on the frontline of the pandemic.… 49 seconds ago Davy 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @NorthernSky777b: Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over New York City to honor frontline workers https://t.co/uJbQ2gjAoI 53 seconds ago Alberto Aguayo RT @thehill: WATCH: Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over NYC One World Trade Center in Trump Admin's tribute to health care workers during… 2 minutes ago Tom Korocz RT @News12: HONOR FROM ABOVE! 👏🇺🇸❤️ The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels honored front-line and essential workers with… 2 minutes ago Heidi Goitia RT @azfamily: SO COOL! The Blue Angels & the Thunderbirds flew over NYC today to honor those on the frontlines battling COVID-19 ✈🇺🇸 DETAI… 2 minutes ago Cathleen RT @ABCPolitics: HAPPENING NOW: U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds fly over New York City in honor of novel coronavirus first re… 4 minutes ago nic RT @vicdibitetto: People are actually complaining on the social media about The Blue Angels flying over NYC in honor of the medical workers… 4 minutes ago