Dipankar Datta sworn in as CJ of Bombay HC Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Justice Dipankar Datta (55) of the Calcutta High Court was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. He reached Mumbai af 👓 View full article

