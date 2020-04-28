Oprah, Awkwafina and Miley Cyrus sign on for Facebook’s ‘Class of 2020’ virtual graduation

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The pandemic has shut down graduation celebrations across nation. On Tuesday, Facebook and Instagram announced plans to celebrate this year's graduating class with a streaming event on May 15, featuring Oprah Winfrey as commencement speaker.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Oprah Winfrey to Give Commencement Speech on Facebook and Instagram

Oprah Winfrey to Give Commencement Speech on Facebook and Instagram 01:06

 Oprah Winfrey to Give Commencement Speech on Facebook and Instagram Since high school and college seniors probably won't have a traditional graduation ceremony this year because of COVID-19, Facebook is hosting a virtual event, "#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020."...

