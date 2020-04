Ashley Ross, the diminutive star known as Ms. Minnie on the Lifetime reality series “Little Women: Atlanta,” died Monday following a car accident. She was...

'Little Women: Atlanta' star Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross dies from car accident injuries at 34 Ashley Ross, known to fans of the reality show "Little Women: Atlanta" as "Ms. Minnie," died from injuries following a "hit and run car accident."

USATODAY.com 16 hours ago