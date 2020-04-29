Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China to convene Congress, showing confidence in virus fight

China to convene Congress, showing confidence in virus fight

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China has decided to hold the annual meeting of its ceremonial parliament late next month after postponing it for weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. The official Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday said the National People’s Congress would open in Beijing on May 22, according to a decision made by its standing […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

India people chant China virus go back [Video]

India people chant China virus go back

INDIA - BJP MLA T Raja Singh lit a torch in Hyderabad following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off lights of houses at 9 PM for 9 minutes to mark the fight against the coronavirus...

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 00:55Published
COVID-19: China reports zero domestic deaths since virus outbreak | Oneindia News [Video]

COVID-19: China reports zero domestic deaths since virus outbreak | Oneindia News

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hurls horse trading charge at Madhya Pradesh speaker; MoS Health claims sitting in sun can fight against viruses; Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath amid uproar; Prime Minister to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nikki Haley launches petition urging Congress to investigate China over coronavirus crisis

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday launched a petition urging Congress to investigate China for its role in the coronavirus crisis, and to crack...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this