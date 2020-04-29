Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > International Dance Day 2020: Date, history, significance - here's all you need to know

International Dance Day 2020: Date, history, significance - here's all you need to know

DNA Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Every year on April 29th, people across the globe celebrate the day as International Dance Day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Nuclear Disaster at Chernobyl (Sunday, April 26) [Video]

This Day in History: Nuclear Disaster at Chernobyl (Sunday, April 26)

This Day in History: Nuclear Disaster at Chernobyl April 26, 1986 The disaster at Chernobyl, located about 65 miles from Kiev in the former Soviet Union, is the worst nuclear power plant accident..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
Couple go ahead with wedding via zoom despite the lock-down [Video]

Couple go ahead with wedding via zoom despite the lock-down

A couple had a full wedding ceremony via zoom despite being in lock-down - as they had both already tattooed the date on their feet.Zoe Taylor, 41, and Rachel Knee, 38, had planned their big day for..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, UN observes World Creativity and Innovation Day: History, significance

The World Creativity and Innovation Day is celebrated on April 21 every year a day before the Earth Day.
DNA

Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Significance of the festival, puja muhurat and how to buy gold

It is widely believed that purchasing gold on this day is auspicious and the day brings luck and prosperity. Also, people make investments, choose to get married...
Zee News


Tweets about this

dna

DNA #InternationalDanceDay2020: Date, history, significance - here's all you need to know #InternationalDanceDay https://t.co/yC2RStMcIr 21 minutes ago