Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > With spurt in U.S. COVID-19 cases, many Americans opt to stay on in India

With spurt in U.S. COVID-19 cases, many Americans opt to stay on in India

Hindu Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Those who had enlisted for repatriation from India were not responding to offers, says U.S. official
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 | India vs USA, UK, Italy: Union govt, ICMR show strategy's success [Video]

Covid-19 | India vs USA, UK, Italy: Union govt, ICMR show strategy's success

The Union government and the Indian Council of Medical Research briefed the press about the Covid-19 situation in India. While Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Punya Salila Srivastava,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 42:43Published
Covid-19: Has Tablighi Jamaat chief been tested? Lawyer ends speculation [Video]

Covid-19: Has Tablighi Jamaat chief been tested? Lawyer ends speculation

With members of Tablighi Jamaat being linked to as many as 30% Covid-19 cases in India, Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad spoke to the religious group's counsel, Fuzail Ayyubi regarding the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 13:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19 cases mount to 24,506 in India, 775 deaths

With 1,429 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 24,506, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare...
Mid-Day

COVID-19: Total number of positive cases reach 19,984 in India

With 1383 new cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Danish2983

mohammad danish RT @the_hindu: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ian Brownlee said on Tuesday that many who had enlisted for repatriation from… 53 minutes ago

uppalrajeshX

Rajesh Uppal With spurt in U.S. COVID-19 cases, many Americans opt to stay on in India - The Hindu https://t.co/jhOY4leva4 via @GoogleNews 53 minutes ago

757LiveIN

757Live India With spurt in U.S. COVID-19 cases, many Americans opt to stay on in India - The Hindu https://t.co/yVRXlUwKT6 58 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ian Brownlee said on Tuesday that many who had enlisted for repatriat… https://t.co/5TxOJE6084 2 hours ago

SurendraRLD

Surendra Palhawat RT @RajSinghBastiUP: The problem of #MigrantLabourers needs to be resolved asap. #Gujrat has seen a spurt in #COVID cases. With minimal tes… 4 hours ago

VermaSomy

Saba Samreen RT @free_thinker: Thread: Ever since it has been revealed that the congregation at Nizamuddin markaz has led to a spurt of COVID +ve cases,… 9 hours ago

RajSinghBastiUP

Aeshwarya Raj Singh The problem of #MigrantLabourers needs to be resolved asap. #Gujrat has seen a spurt in #COVID cases. With minimal… https://t.co/PDcPLIlGey 15 hours ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets #Delhi LG #AnilBaijal said on Tuesday that stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) need to be followed to en… https://t.co/fHc7Rw7rIL 20 hours ago