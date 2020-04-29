mohammad danish RT @the_hindu: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ian Brownlee said on Tuesday that many who had enlisted for repatriation from… 53 minutes ago

Rajesh Uppal With spurt in U.S. COVID-19 cases, many Americans opt to stay on in India - The Hindu https://t.co/jhOY4leva4 via @GoogleNews 53 minutes ago

757Live India With spurt in U.S. COVID-19 cases, many Americans opt to stay on in India - The Hindu https://t.co/yVRXlUwKT6 58 minutes ago

The Hindu Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ian Brownlee said on Tuesday that many who had enlisted for repatriat… https://t.co/5TxOJE6084 2 hours ago

Surendra Palhawat RT @RajSinghBastiUP: The problem of #MigrantLabourers needs to be resolved asap. #Gujrat has seen a spurt in #COVID cases. With minimal tes… 4 hours ago

Saba Samreen RT @free_thinker: Thread: Ever since it has been revealed that the congregation at Nizamuddin markaz has led to a spurt of COVID +ve cases,… 9 hours ago

Aeshwarya Raj Singh The problem of #MigrantLabourers needs to be resolved asap. #Gujrat has seen a spurt in #COVID cases. With minimal… https://t.co/PDcPLIlGey 15 hours ago