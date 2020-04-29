Global  

'Trolls' went straight to homes. Movie theaters are fuming.

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The most controversial movie of the year is … “Trolls World Tour”? As innocuous as the rainbow-colored, music-blaring animated movie may seem, the digital release of the “Trolls” sequel has caused a storm to course through the movie industry. Just as the pandemic worsened and movie theaters were shuttering, Universal Pictures […]
News video: AMC Bans Universal Movies Over 'Trolls World Tour' Spat

AMC Bans Universal Movies Over 'Trolls World Tour' Spat 00:20

 AMC Theaters will no longer play Universal movies over comments made by NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell in the Wall Street Journal. The CEO said that 'Trolls World Tour' made more money in three weeks during its digital release than the original movie did in theaters.

