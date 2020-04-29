‘Trolls’ went straight to homes. Movie theaters are fuming.
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The most controversial movie of the year is … “Trolls World Tour”? As innocuous as the rainbow-colored, music-blaring animated movie may seem, the digital release of the “Trolls” sequel has caused a storm to course through the movie industry. Just as the pandemic worsened and movie theaters were shuttering, Universal Pictures […]
AMC Theaters will no longer play Universal movies over comments made by NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell in the Wall Street Journal. The CEO said that 'Trolls World Tour' made more money in three weeks during its digital release than the original movie did in theaters.
Trolls World Tour is the best proof yet that Hollywood might not be as reliant on theaters as it has been for more than a century. The film made nearly $100... The Verge Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •CTV News