Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un’s role looms large

Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un’s role looms large

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — New rumors about Kim Jong Un pour in daily. The North Korean leader is dead. Or he’s very ill. Or maybe he’s just recuperating in his luxury compound. As speculation about his health builds, an underlying question looms for professional spies, outside policymakers, academics and curious news-consumers alike. What do we really […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The New York Times - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un's absence and North Korea's silence feed rumors

Kim Jong Un's absence and North Korea's silence feed rumors 00:51

 The rumor mill continues to churn about Kim Jong Un’s health and the fate of North Korea. The hermetic country has not reported a public appearance by Kim for two weeks, and it hasn’t responded to claims about his health.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump on Kim Jong Un’s health: ‘Have a very good idea but can’t talk about it’ [Video]

Donald Trump on Kim Jong Un’s health: ‘Have a very good idea but can’t talk about it’

US President Donald Trump said he has a ‘very good idea’ about Kim Jong Un’s health. However, Trump said that he couldn't talk about it. Trump also said that if he weren't president, US would..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
China on Kim's health: We have no new info to offer [Video]

China on Kim's health: We have no new info to offer

China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that Beijing has no new information for the public regarding Kim Jong Un's health, as conflicting reports mount on the North Korean leader's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Questions over Kim’s health highlight intelligence limits

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s prolonged public absence has led to rumors of ill health and worries about how it could influence...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

South Korea responds over rumours Kim Jong Un is 'in grave danger' after undergoing surgery

South Korea responds over rumours Kim Jong Un is 'in grave danger' after undergoing surgerySouth Korean officials have reported no unusual activity in North Korea following unconfirmed media reports that leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile health after...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this