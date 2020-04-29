Global  

Slumdog Millionaire actor Irrfan Khan dies

BBC News Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known internationally for roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic Park, dies aged 53
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 54

Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 54 01:03

 Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s most well-known exports to Hollywood, has died at the age of 54. Khan died on Wednesday after he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection, his spokesman said.

Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 53 [Video]

Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 53

Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s most well-known exports to Hollywood, has died at the age of 53. Khan died on Wednesday after he was admitted to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
'Life of Pi' star Irrfan Khan dies aged 53 [Video]

'Life of Pi' star Irrfan Khan dies aged 53

The actor, who starred as the adult version of the title character in the movie 'Life of Pi', passed away on Wednesday a day after he was admitted to hospital in Mumbai, India with a colon infection.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53, battling colon infection

Irrfan Khan passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for colon infection. The 53-year-old actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters IndiaAl JazeeraKhaleej TimesIndian ExpressBBC NewsMid-Day

Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ dies

NEW DELHI (AP) — Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s most well-known exports to Hollywood, has died. He was 54....
Seattle Times Also reported by •TIMEAl JazeeraBBC News

melindavrn

Melinda Veronica RT @EntInsider: Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood tributes to the late 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Irrfan Khan https://t.co/fAr1z5xT2q 3 seconds ago

noonohnoon

HTTP Error 401 RT @TIME: Irrfan Khan, actor in "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Life of Pi," dies at age 54 https://t.co/EyAoLPkexQ 4 seconds ago

danfaz94

Dan Farrell 🏳️‍🌈 RT @Variety: Irrfan Khan, ‘Life of Pi,’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Star Dies at 53 https://t.co/s81WvIDxeX 5 seconds ago

DielaNazri

adel RT @GSCinemas: Actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai, after 2 years of battling cancer. Best known for his performan… 6 seconds ago

Aimee_ddee

Aimee Dee RT @DailyMailCeleb: Slumdog Millionaire actor Irrfan Khan has died aged 53 following a battle with colon cancer https://t.co/mG7iQmIdo3 htt… 8 seconds ago

christalynda

Lily Karinda RT @TIME: Irrfan Khan, actor in “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Life of Pi,” dies at age 54 https://t.co/oxE4Pbt1d6 https://t.co/NPOiRf26bH 11 seconds ago

ArabianBusiness

ArabianBusiness.com Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "… https://t.co/Nb5pcHf7OI 15 seconds ago

JadeElliottTV

Jade Elliott NEW OVERNIGHT: Bollywood star #IrrfanKhan has passed away at the age of 54. A statement released by the actor's tea… https://t.co/u0djZu9TIs 16 seconds ago